After 33 years in operation, Holiday World closes water ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World is closing a popular ride after 33 years.

The theme park, located in Santa Claus, Indiana, tweeted Wednesday morning that Raging Rapids "has officially retired."

"We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too," the theme park tweeted. "While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can."

The river rapids ride, which was located in Fourth of July section, was known to get riders soaked.

New in 2023, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are going cashless, allowing for faster and more secure purchases.

The parks will accept the following payment methods:

Discover

Mastercard

Visa

HoliCash

ReadyCARD

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Free cash-to-card kiosks will be available throughout the parks for guests who prefer to carry cash.

Also new in 2023, the theme parks are offering free admission to 4- and 5-year-old kids for the entire season.

According to the theme park, children must be between 4 or 5 years old when the Pre-K Season Pass is processed for the season. Age-confirming documents, such as a birth certificate or green card, are required.

The passes are only available online and can't be obtained at the park or over the phone. 2023 Pre-K Passes will be available through Sept. 4, 2023.

Children ages 3 and younger already get in free.