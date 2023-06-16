Ball State University approves development agreement for 'The Village Project'

The University's Board of Trustees approved the agreement Friday in hopes of improving community engagement.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Ball State University Board of Trustees approved a development agreement for a revitalization plan Friday for The Village, a commercial district just south of the campus.

This agreement is the next step for Ball State and Fairmount Properties, a development firm, to create an area driven by arts, culture, entertainment and innovation.

The new plan is expected to include a new select-service hotel, new dining, retail, gathering places and a new performing arts center.

“We are excited to continue to move forward with our collective vision for The Village,” said Renae Conley, the board's chair. “Working together with our partners at Fairmount Properties, we look forward to enhancing the appeal of our University and our city.”

Here's a look at the plans approved:

Site No. 1 Located on the northeast corner of University and McKinley Avenues in Muncie, will include the new performing arts center and a privately-owned hotel and thematic restaurant. Construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Fall 2026.





Site No. 2 Located on the southeast corner of University and McKinley Avenues, will include retail and restaurant tenants, as well as apartments. A potential start date for construction is yet to be determined.





Site No. 3 Located on the southeast corner of Ashland Avenue and Martin Street, will include an innovation center, a mix of University and private tenants, and a connection to Ball State’s East Mall. Construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Summer 2026.





Site No. 4 Located on the southwest corner of University Avenue and Martin Street, will include an activity center and event plaza. Construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Summer 2026.





Site No. 5 Located between North and Gilbert Streets, will include for-sale townhomes, condos and apartments. A first phase of construction could begin in Fall 2024 and be completed by Summer 2026.



The university is prioritizing the revitalization of The Village, which has experienced a slow and steady decline over the past few years.

In Ball State’s strategic plan, Destination 2040: Our Flight Path, community engagement is the primary goal. Implementing a long-term, phased plan to upgrade The Village is the key to that goal.

“I am grateful to our trustees for their continued support of this important initiative,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “At Ball State, as outlined in our strategic plan, we have pledged to partner with the community to improve the lives of our neighbors. We anticipate this project serving as a catalyst for other collaborative opportunities with community stakeholders to enhance the quality of life and place in and around Muncie.”