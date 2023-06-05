Teen killed, 5 people injured in crash east of Muncie

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 400 East.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash east of Muncie.

According to Coroner Gavin Greene, a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was going east on the highway and, for an unknown reason, slowed and was struck by another vehicle.

The vehicle that was struck was occupied by four people. One of them, 15-year-old Angel (Hannah) Riley, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other three occupants were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not reported.

Two people in the other car were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.