Man found guilty on multiple charges related to 6-year-old's 2017 death

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Anderson man was convicted on multiple counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection with the 2017 death of a 6-year-old.

Nathaniel Leon Jordan, 32, had been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death when he punched his then-girlfriend Jessica Skeens as she was driving a van along the Muncie bypass in 2017, causing a rollover crash.

Skeens' daughter, 6-year-old Taelyn Woodson, was killed in the crash, and Skeens, who was driving drunk, was sentenced to 41 years in prison in 2019 for her role in the girl's death.

Skeens' other three children were also in the van at the time of the crash

In May, a warrant was issued for Jordan after he failed to appear in court.

The jury deliberated for two hours and eventually convicted Jordan of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three separate felonies of neglect of a dependent and driving while suspended.

Jordan faces the maximum of 20-50 years in prison for the neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge,1-6 years for the battery resulting in serious injury charge and thousands of dollars in fines.