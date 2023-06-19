Carmel man, woman arrested for 130 mph chase, synthetic urine and drugs

The driver, 22-year-old Michael J. Leonard, and his passenger, 18-year-old Ciarra R. Blameuser, were arrested.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Carmel man and woman are facing charges after a high-speed chase reaching 130 mph on June 16.

An Indiana State Police trooper saw a gold Ford on U.S. 31 in Miami County going 103 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The trooper gave chase as the driver reached speeds of 130 mph as the pursuit moved through Miami and Fulton counties.

Troopers were able to put down stop sticks near Old U.S. 31 and County Road 650 South. The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Michael J. Leonard, stopped before hitting the stop sticks.

Leonard and his passenger, 18-year-old Ciarra R. Blameuser, were arrested.

Police searched the car and said they found THC wax, marijuana, synthetic urine and drug paraphernalia.

Leonard is charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine, speeding and other charges.