Friday Fit Tip: Dribbling tips with Tamika Catchings

INDIANAPOLIS — We're playing basketball for today's Friday Fit Tip!
Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings joins Anne Marie Tiernon to share some dribbling tips.
Catch the Stars Foundation is hosting an outdoor family basketball clinic Saturday, Oct. 23 at Shortridge High School from 10-11 a.m. There will be a series of stations and games to improve your basketball skills. Pre-registration is required and can be done at this link.
Click on the media player to see Catchings' advice on dribbling a basketball.
