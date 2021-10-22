Simone Biles taking control of mental health as gymnastics tour comes to Indianapolis

The "Gold Over America Tour" will take place in Indianapolis on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Simone Biles is bringing her tour to Indianapolis Friday, a day after appearing live in New York on the TODAY show, where she openly talked about her struggles and what she's doing to be a Best You.

The "Gold Over America Tour" - or "GOAT" - is one way Biles is taking control back, surrounding herself with teammates and pushing empowerment.

While billed as the world's most decorated gymnast, her struggles at the Tokyo Olympics also helped solidify Biles as Simone, the 24-year-old with the courage to put her mental health first.

"I've always wanted to be seen as just Simone, so as unfortunate as what happened in Tokyo (was), it kind of made me realize that people see me as Simone, which was nice," Biles said.

Once home, she testified before a Senate committee about the sexual abuse she and others suffered from former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar. From her testimony to her tour, the world is watching and weighing in.

"Everybody's journey is unique and different and going through something like that on a global stage job was crazy and so I'm trying to navigate that the best way I can while still going out there and putting on shows, which I absolutely love to do because it brings me so much joy," Biles said. "But at the end of the day, I still go through my own set of problems that I have to deal with."

The GOAT show is a girl power party, with wonder women dancing and performing high-level gymnastics.

Biles got emotional when she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she still has the "twisties," the name for the sudden inability for a gymnast to perform a routine, which kept her out of most events at the Tokyo Games.

"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy, because I love this sport so much, but it's hard, I'm sorry," Biles said through tears. "And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I've gone through."

To cope, she started therapy and embraced the basics.

"I love to take my daily walks. I think fresh air is really good for me, being outside, especially not having, like, my friends and family close on the road," she said. "I try to do like social media decompresses I don't post as much, but I'm trying to keep in touch with everybody on tour and with the fans and keep them like they're in my lives and every day."

She invested in a new app called "Cerebral" to help support mental health on the go.

"I wouldn't change anything in the world. I think everything happens for a reason," she said. "I'm happy to be partnered with Cerebral to not only help myself, but to help other people."