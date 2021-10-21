FBI searching for 1981 murder fugitive who might be in Indiana

The FBI is offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to Andrew P. Dabbs.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for help locating longtime fugitive Andrew P. Dabbs for the 1981 murder of his girlfriend. The case is out of Boston, but Dabbs has ties to Indiana.

Dabbs would be 78 years old now, but the FBI said he still should be considered armed and dangerous.

With this year marking 40 years since the murder of Robin A. Shea, the FBI is offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to Dabbs.

Shea was with Dabbs Oct. 10, 1981, driving through Norton, Massachusetts, when he allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her body out of the car. A passing driver later found her.

"The reality is that this is really unfinished, it's unfinished in the sense that I'm talking about it and he's out there somewhere. Maybe he's dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn't dead, if he's alive, he needs to pay for what he did," said Joyce Carter, Robin Shea's sister.

Dabbs was indicted for murder a month after Shea's death and a warrant went out for his arrest. In 1982, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Dabbs.

Dabbs has brown eyes and, at the time of the murder, weighed approximately 180 pounds and was about 5'10" tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

His last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

"Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we're asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we're doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin's family who has already endured enough heartache," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

The public is being asked to review Dabbs' wanted poster, which includes an age-progressed photo, depicting what he may look like at 78 years old.