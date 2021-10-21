Police arrest man for vandalism at Bloomington mosque

Officers arrested Adam L. Walls on a felony charge of institutional criminal mischief.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the vandalism.

The Bloomington Police Department made an arrest for the vandalism at the Islamic Center of Bloomington.

Officers arrested Adam L. Walls, 32, on a felony charge of institutional criminal mischief. An officer with the Bloomington Police Department saw the surveillance video and identified the suspect as possibly being Walls.

It happened at around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Islamic Center of Bloomington, located near East Third Street and South High Street.

Leaders at the mosque called the damage "fairly extensive," and included destruction of picnic tables, HVAC equipment and fence panels. The Council on American-Islamic Relations obtained surveillance footage of the incident, showing a man dump trash onto the grass, break tables and damage equipment around the building.

Bloomington police said the suspect also broke one of the security cameras that points towards the playground and broke several toys that were in the playground before leaving at around 2 a.m.