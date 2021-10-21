Lafayette man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping set for change of plea hearing

James Chadwell II was charged after a missing 9-year-old girl was rescued by police from his home.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 after a change of venue request by attorneys for James Chadwell II was denied.

Chadwell is facing charges including attempted murder, child molesting, kidnapping, criminal confinement, strangulation and battery after a missing 9-year-old girl was rescued from his home.

Her discovery isn't far from the high profile and unsolved murders of two girls in Delphi in 2017. Some media reports have indicated a possible link between the incidents. For that reason, Chadwell's attorney said his client can't get a fair trial and he wanted a judge to move it. That request was denied by the judge on Oct. 18.

According to court documents, the 9-year-old girl had gone into Chadwell's home April 19 to pet his dogs. That's when he allegedly attacked and strangled her. The court documents said he then forced the girl into the basement, where he assaulted her. The girl told officers that Chadwell had made threats to kill her if she screamed or told anyone what had happened.

The girl's mother reported her missing around 7 p.m. from their home in the 2400 block of Main Street, which is just west of Sagamore Parkway.

The girl's mother told police her daughter had been missing for about 30 minutes before she called the police.

Police were told that Chadwell had made comments about seeing the child after she was reported missing.

Officers went to Chadwell's home in the 700 block of Park Avenue, which is one minute away from the girl's home. According to court documents, Chadwell told officers the girl had been at his home earlier, but she had left.

Officers continued to search for the girl and returned to Chadwell's home and asked to search it. Lafayette police said officers found the girl in the basement of the home with bruising on her body and a dog bite on her leg.