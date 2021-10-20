Serious injuries reported in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one person Wednesday.
The accident happened around 9 p.m. at Lee Road and 71st Street.
Few details were immediately available, but a Lawrence Police spokesperson confirmed that first responders were at the scene of the crash and that one person was hurt.
The spokesperson said Lee Road would be closed for several hours between Fall Creek Road and 63rd Street during their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
