1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's west side

IMPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Ingomar Street shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Ingomar Street, near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive, on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police have not shared the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.