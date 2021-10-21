1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Thursday morning.
Shortly before 5:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Ingomar Street, near West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive, on a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived on scene and found a person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.
Police have not shared the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
