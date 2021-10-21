Hoosiers asked to donate to Afghan refugees as cold weather approaches

Items in critical need include new coats and warm clothes, along with baby and hygiene items.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is asking Hoosiers to consider donating to Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury as cold weather approaches.

The items should be new and in their original packaging. The items needed most include:

Men's and women's unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve T-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children's clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Items in critical need include new coats and warm clothes, along with baby and hygiene items. More than 40% of the population at Camp Atterbury is under the age of 14.

New items are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following Indiana National Guard armories:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Terre Haute, 3614 Maple Ave.

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road