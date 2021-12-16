IACS enlisting Santa’s help to get shelter pets adopted

The shelter is full and in desperate need of families to adopt pets during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indianapolis Animal Care Services once again out of space, the shelter needs a miracle to find homes for pets this holiday season. Like many around Christmastime, volunteers are turning to Santa to make it happen.

Shelter staff and volunteers are writing letters to Santa, from the perspective of the animals, asking to find forever homes.

“We do everything we can to make Christmas a special time for our dogs and cats, but it’s not the same as being in their own home,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “We’re hoping these letters will help shine a light on some of the animals who face spending this holiday season at the shelter alone.”

The letter campaign will go through Dec. 22. See the letters on the shelters, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

IACS is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for adoptions, except Tuesdays when hours are 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The shelter will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 for the holidays and will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Adoptions are free with a donation from the shelter’s holiday wish list, which can be found here.