Your vote could earn thousands for Indianapolis Animal Care Services

IACS already won $15,000 for submitted adoption stories. Now there's thousands more on the line in the Petco Love campaign.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services received a $15,000 check from Petco Love.

It was all thanks to stories submitted by two local pet adopters for the Petco Love Stories campaign.

The first story involves an adopted dog offering support to middle school therapy and a cat bringing her new mom comfort while fighting COVID-19.

Now, the Friends of IACS group can earn an additional $25,000, but they'll need your help.