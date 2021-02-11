Snow much fun! Things to do this winter in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We may be kissing warm weather goodbye but the entry of the winter season doesn't mean we have to bid farewell to fun activities. On the contrary, the holiday season brings with it a slew of exciting experiences, activities and stunning holiday light displays.
Here's a list of cold-weather activities in central Indiana that will help you season the day this winter!
Avon
- Ice Bumper Cars & Bumpers and Brews: It's the winterized version of the classic amusement ride. On the weekends, there's an adult-only event, Bumpers and Brews.
- Penguin Park synthetic ice rink in Washington Township Park
Bedford
- Bluespring Caverns: It's always the same temperature in this cave and four others.
Brownsburg
- Natural Valley Ranch covers 78 acres of Hendricks County. Visitors can enjoy 30- and 60-minute guided trail rides along the banks of White Lick Creek.
Danville
Carmel
Fishers
- Conner Prairie's Merry Prairie Holiday features ice skating, lights, and nostalgic Christmas traditions.
- Fishers' winter farmers' market
Indianapolis
- "Christmas Nights of Lights" display at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
- The Indianapolis Zoo will host Christmas at the Zoo, which features visits with Santa, light displays, the Polar Pathway, Santa's Barn and much more.
- Circle of Lights
- Fort Harrison State Park offers cross-country skiing and the park has one of Indianapolis' largest sledding hills.
- Indiana Repertory Theatre will be showing Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" between Nov. 26 and Dec. 26.
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will once again put on the Yuletide Celebration. The holiday show, hosted by Jack Everly and Sandi Patty, will bring its famous tap-dancing Santas to the stage Dec. 3-23.
- Lights at the Brickyard gives people the opportunity to visit Indianapolis Motor Speedway to see a 2-mile lights course.
- Veal's Ice Tree
- Winterlights at Newfields
Winterlights returns to Newfields
Noblesville
- Federal Hill Commons has a holiday walking tour, holiday market, carriage rides and its Ice Plaza where people can skate.
- Magic of Lights, a 1-mile drive-thru display of holiday lights and other features, will welcome guests starting Nov. 19.
- Koteewi Run Seasonal Snow Tubing: This is central Indiana's only groomed snow tubing hill that offers 700 feet of lanes to slide down.
West Lafayette
- Riverside Skating Center is lit up at night to allow people to enjoy evening skating too.
Worth the drive:
- NIBCO Water & Ice Park is located in Elkhart right next to the Elkhart River allowing people to skate with the river as a backdrop.
- Howard Park Ice Trail and Pond in South Bend has a 16,000-square-foot ice trail and pond.
- Tobogganing at Pokagon State Park in Angola
- Buffalo Run Snowmobile Trail is a 68-mile trail that goes through St. Joseph County.