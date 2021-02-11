Snow much fun! Things to do this winter in central Indiana

Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer.

INDIANAPOLIS — We may be kissing warm weather goodbye but the entry of the winter season doesn't mean we have to bid farewell to fun activities. On the contrary, the holiday season brings with it a slew of exciting experiences, activities and stunning holiday light displays.

Here's a list of cold-weather activities in central Indiana that will help you season the day this winter!

Avon

Ice Bumper Cars & Bumpers and Brews: It's the winterized version of the classic amusement ride. On the weekends, there's an adult-only event, Bumpers and Brews.

Penguin Park synthetic ice rink in Washington Township Park

Bedford

Bluespring Caverns: It's always the same temperature in this cave and four others.

Brownsburg

Natural Valley Ranch covers 78 acres of Hendricks County. Visitors can enjoy 30- and 60-minute guided trail rides along the banks of White Lick Creek.

Danville

Carmel





Fishers

Indianapolis

"Christmas Nights of Lights" display at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indianapolis Zoo will host Christmas at the Zoo, which features visits with Santa, light displays, the Polar Pathway, Santa's Barn and much more.

Circle of Lights

Noblesville

Federal Hill Commons has a holiday walking tour, holiday market, carriage rides and its Ice Plaza where people can skate.

Magic of Lights, a 1-mile drive-thru display of holiday lights and other features, will welcome guests starting Nov. 19.

Koteewi Run Seasonal Snow Tubing: This is central Indiana's only groomed snow tubing hill that offers 700 feet of lanes to slide down.

West Lafayette

Riverside Skating Center is lit up at night to allow people to enjoy evening skating too.

Worth the drive: