Drive-through holiday light display coming to Ruoff Music Center this winter

Magic of Lights, a one-mile drive-through display of holiday lights and other features, will welcome guests starting Nov. 19. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Oct. 22.

Guests will pay per car, starting at $20 per vehicle through October. Advance tickets from November until January are $25 per vehicle for weeknights and $35 on weekends. Tickets purchased on the day of the visit will cost $35 on weeknights and $45 on weekends. There is also a season pass available for $200, which allows admission on any day of the Magic of Lights event.