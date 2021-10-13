Lights checked for annual Circle of Lights celebration

IBEW 481 electricians checked thousands of lights to make sure everything works.

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here before we know it, and retired IBEW 481 electricians were busy checking the more than 4,700 lights that will be used for Downtown Indy Inc.'s Circle of Lights celebration.



The lights will be installed on Nov. 13.

If you'd like to be featured in this year's show, the Tom Wood talent search is open until Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Please review all of this information before recording or submitting your online audition.

Judges will evaluate your performance based on the following criteria:

Talent

Visual presentation

Stage presence

Remember, this is not just a singing competition.

Performers will be notified by the end of October via email if chosen to be included in this year's event. Chosen acts will be notified by Downtown Indy, Inc. to arrange a time to record performances in mid-November. Recorded performances will occur at some of Downtown's most cherished holiday settings, including the Christmas at the Zoo and the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees. Entertainers will be interviewed for the TV special, as well as invited to appear on the Tom Wood stage live and in-person at this year's Circle of Lights. Any questions? Email auditionhelp@wthr.com.

Tips

Pick a great song! We are looking for performances with a holiday or winter theme.

We recommend something UPBEAT and fun!

No solo a capella (however, GROUPS singing a capella ARE allowed).

No lip syncing.

Dress up in holiday style! Show us the attire you'd wear on TV for the big show.

Please limit your audition video to 2 minutes.

If you're using your phone, be sure to turn your phone sideways and shoot HORIZONTALLY.

To have great audio, be close to your phone or camera and avoid any loud noises in the background (traffic, television, radio, etc.).

Make sure you are well-lit. Try to have the light source or sun in front of you to light up your face, and avoid shooting with windows behind you.

Steady video looks best. If you are using your computer webcam, make sure it is on a solid surface. If you are using your phone or a camera, prop it up on a table or tripod — or ask a friend to hold the camera steady and shoot it for you.

Enter the Tom Wood Talent Search now through Oct. 18 by submitting your audition videos here.

You'll be notified by Oct. 31 via email if you are chosen to appear in this year's broadcast.

Any questions? Email chauncey.baker@wthr.com.