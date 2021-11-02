Central Indiana's largest synchronized light show returning to State Fairgrounds

"Christmas Nights of Lights" will be on display Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is bringing back central Indiana's largest synchronized light show for the holiday season.

"Christmas Nights of Lights" will be on display each evening from Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. There are two timeslots available each day: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The pricing varies per carload:

$30 per carload, up to 8 people

$50 per carload, 9-15 people

$75 per carload, 16-35 people

The family-friendly, 2-mile car ride features more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and modern Christmas music.

Guests are asked to enter the Indiana State Fairgrounds at Gate 12 at 1698 E. 42nd St.

Portions of the event's proceeds will go to local charities, including The Arthritis Foundation, Salvation Army and Indy Humane.