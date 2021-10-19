Winterlights returns to Newfields this holiday season

The Garden at Newfields will turn into a winter wonderland with live music, art, activities and sweet treats for kids and adults.

INDIANAPOLIS — An outdoor winter celebration that has become a holiday tradition is returning to Newfields.

Winterlights will illuminate the Garden at Newfields between Nov. 22, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022. This will be the fifth year for the holiday event.

The winter wonderland will feature returning crowd favorites like the Landscape of Light, Frosted Forest, Ice Storm Walk and the Finale Tree. There will also be live music and a digital projection display.

Plus, a local sculptor's work will be on display and guests will be able to enjoy a new outdoor area inspired by a vintage Christmas tree lot.

Newfields said this new feature is a "charming one-stop-shop" for a group photo, where guests can purchase retail items, refill their hot cocoa and roast s’mores sold by local Girl Scouts. Other snowy season snacks from local vendors will be available, too, including hot cocoa or apple cider (spiked with West Fork Whiskey if desired!) and Sun King Brewery’s exclusive Newfields brew, Electric Reindeer.

Winterlights returns to Newfields 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Tickets go on sale to members Oct. 21 and to the public Oct. 26.