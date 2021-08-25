Harvest at Newfields returns with day and night activities to celebrate fall

Harvest Days will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Harvest Nights will happen between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A beloved monthlong celebration is returning to Indianapolis in October, and it will be spiced up with a spooky nighttime experience.

Harvest at Newfields returns Oct. 2-31 with Harvest Days and Nights featuring different fun fall activities.

During the day, Newfields will have a decked-out garden with thousands of Indiana-grown pumpkins blanketing the campus. On the weekends, there will be Harvest Days activities with local breweries and businesses like Sun King Brewing Co., West Fork Whiskey Co., Oliver Winery, McClure's Apple Orchard, and many others.

For adults, there will be live music in the beer garden. For kids and families, there will be a pumpkin bounce pad and lawn games on the rec lawn.

A "Makers, Shakers and Growers Market" will have five vendors each weekend. The vendors will be Indianapolis artists, farmers and community organizations. Plus, there will be pumpkin decorating and mural painting.

When the sun begins to set, Harvest Nights will take over. Thousands of glowing pumpkins will light up a never-before-seen path a Newfields.

Newfields said the spooky, but not scary, outdoor path will guide people around an enchanted forest and an eerie ghost train before reaching a grand finale at Mischief Manor, which will be held at the Lilly House mansion.

