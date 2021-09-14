Newfields invites guests to visit Van Gogh-inspired tour through the garden

Art and nature have inspired one another in Van Gogh-inspired garden displays at Newfields.

INDIANAPOLIS — "The LUME" debuted at Newfields in late June with a Van Gogh Immersive experience. Now, the museum is featuring seven displays around the garden all inspired by a Van Gogh painting.

"A lot of work went into this from our team. They really studied the paintings. They studied the brushstrokes," said Jonathan Wright, Ruth Lilly director of The Garden and Park at Newfields. "We're one of the few places in the country that's able to do this with an extraordinary garden and museum together on one site where we can actually take full set, you know, the full circle of nature, inspiring artists, and now our horticultural artists being inspired by Van Gogh's work and bringing it to life out in the garden.”

Guests can find the different displays on the grounds here.

"Some displays are much more about the texture of the grasses with big bold foliage," Wright said. "Others were very literal. For instance, we've grown practically every sunflower that Van Gogh painted this year."

The biggest draw is a recreation of one of Van Gogh's most famous paintings, Starry Night.

"The color palette is an unmistakable — the lone cedar tree we've recreated," Wrightsaid. "When you look at the details — good old fashioned large yellow marigolds — when you look really closely, each one of those petals is almost dead-on recreation of the brushstrokes of the stars and Starry Night."

There are beautiful displays down to the last detail.

"You see how much time and thought our team put into it," Wright said. "A really great opportunity to get out and wander this extraordinary garden that's right here in our own backyard, and see how art and nature have inspired each other."