Indiana Pork, Soybean Alliance partnering for first-ever 'Porktober'

INDIANAPOLIS — October is National Pork Month, and Visit Indiana is helping celebrate by putting on the first-ever "Porktober" event. Hoosiers can visit over 70 restaurants across the state on the Pork Tenderloin Lovers Trail to support local restaurants.

"This is an effort to give back, so you check off five on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail, you get a free T-shirt," said Amy Howell of Visit Indiana. "We did a partnership also with Indiana Pork Producers and Indiana Soybean Alliance. There’s added value for the consumer and the restaurants themselves.”

The event also supports the Indiana pork industry and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

“Quite frankly, you could not have a pork tenderloin sandwich in Indiana without soybeans," said Matt Keller with the Indiana Soybean Alliance. "Most of the pigs in Indiana eat soybeans, soybean meal. In addition, a lot of the fat that is used to fry these wonderful sandwiches is soybean oil.”

“We as pork producers and our 3,000 pork farmers across the state know how important it is for people to be able to go to our restaurant and buy pork," said Jeanette Merritt, director of communications with Indiana Pork. "Breaded tenderloins are really popular, people love them. We know how much chefs have struggled the past two years, so to be able to partner and create a reason for people to come to restaurants and enjoy something they already love, it seemed like a great fit for us.”

