WATCH: Carson Wentz comes out to hug young fan before Colts-Texans game

Carson Wentz ran out on the field to greet his #1 fan Giovanni Hamilton, who has cheered for Wentz ever since he played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the best moments of Sunday's Colts-Texans football game happened before kickoff.

A special guest was in the building to watch the Indianapolis Colts win big against the Houston Texans.

Carson Wentz's #1 fan Giovanni Hamilton is from Philadelphia. The pair developed a bond back when Wentz played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I first became a fan when he started playing. I loved him ever since he came to the Eagles. He's really the player who got me into football," Giovanni told 13News in a February interview.

Giovanni met Wentz at an Eagles practice in 2019, what he called the "best day of my life."

"I just had a connection with him because of his injury in his knee and the way he's overcome it. Because, my life, I've had 17 surgeries, it hasn't been the easiest. But seeing a football player, a tough person, go through all this, it really helps me through stuff, to see that he overcame it so I can, too," he said.

This weekend, Wentz and his Audience of One Foundation, commonly referred to as the AO1 Foundation, hosted Giovanni and his family in Indianapolis.

Before the game, Wentz came out to see his old friend.

Giovanni said he loved wearing Colts blue — even though he's an Eagles fan — and he was spot on with his prediction that the Colts would win with a score of 31 points.

Giovanni called it… COLTS WIN!

Thanks for visiting @GioThePodcaster 💙 pic.twitter.com/zX6V7nZigO — Colts Events (@ColtsEvents) October 17, 2021

Giovanni was not only welcomed to Lucas Oil Stadium by Wentz, but also by head coach Frank Reich.

Thanks for coming over to meet me Coach Reich 💙 pic.twitter.com/I9pGHcP3eM — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) October 17, 2021

Plus, Kenny Moore II and Darius Leonard stopped by to say hello, too.

Thanks for meeting me @KennyKennyMoe3 💙 pic.twitter.com/IBheRfiQoz — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) October 17, 2021

Thanks for meeting me today @dsleon45 💙 pic.twitter.com/KJConIM0x4 — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) October 17, 2021

And the icing on the cake? Giovanni said he "finally" got pied in the face by none other than Blue, the official mascot of the Indianapolis Colts.

"I met up with my new best friend Blue who I have here to pie me today because he's the best pie-er in all the land," Giovanni said in a video he posted on social media.

After being pied he exclaimed, "I have never had so much fun in my life!"

The Indianapolis Colts had a great day, too. Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help the Colts put away Houston 31-3.

Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses.