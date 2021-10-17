Colts-Texans Game Blog: Colts win big against Texans, 31-3

Follow the action as the Colts host the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help the Colts put away Houston 31-3.

Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses.

The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series. But they never had a chance after Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a 17-3 third-quarter.

Taylor made it 24-3 on a 4-yard scoring run.

4:00 p.m. - Colts dominate Houston Texans 31-3 in the final.

3:52 p.m. - Texans ball intercepted by Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers. That's the third interception thrown by Mills this game. Colts' ball.

3:50 p.m. - TD by J. Taylor and successful field goal attempt brings the score to 31-3 Colts with 4:46 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

3:22 p.m. - Texan's QB Mills throws another interception, Colts regain possession.

3:21 p.m. - Colts lead Texans 24-3 going into the fourth quarter. Houston's ball.

3:05 p.m. - Colts J. Taylor with a Colts touchdown with 6:37 left in the third. Their field goal is good, and Colts now lead 24-3.

3:03 p.m. - Colts' Taylor with an 84-yard run.

2:51 p.m. - Colts take advantage of interception for a TD in two plays, now lead 17-3.

2:49 p.m. - Colts Darius Leonard with an interception from Texans' QB Mills. Colts' ball.

😈 7 tackles

😈 Interception

😈 Forced Fumble

😈 1 QBH + 1 PD



A statline fit for a Maniac. pic.twitter.com/4YqXWhoZdf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 17, 2021

2:43 p.m. - Colts get out across the 30-yard line to start the third quarter.

2:01 p.m. - K. Fairbairn good on a 31-yard field goal to get Houston their first points. Score 10-3 Colts.

1:46 p.m. - 41-yard attempt by M. Badgley is good, Colts lead 10-0.

Carson Wentz ➡️ Parris Campbell. A beauty.



1st touchdown for @PCampbell21 since September 15, 2019. Been a long time coming. And it was a 51-yard bomb 💨



pic.twitter.com/RQxL5STta4 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

1:43 p.m. - Wentz to Hilton for 52 yards to Houston's 27.

1:40 p.m. - Texans punt to Colts to kick off the second quarter.

1:38 p.m. - Colts ahead at first quarter, 7-0

1:33 p.m. - Colts' M. Badgley extra point is good. Score 7-0 Colts.

1:29 p.m. - Touchdown Colts - C. Wentz to P. Campbell for 51 yards, score brought to 6-0 Colts.

1:21 p.m. - D. Buckner sacked D. Mills, results in a fourth and long for the Texans, N. Himes fair catch at the Colts 8 yard line.

The fumble ruled not a fumble but Julian Blackmon with a hell of a hit 😳 Phillip Lindsey will feel that tomorrow. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

1:10 p.m. - The Colts' drive stalls, forced to punt on fourth down to the Houston 16.

1:06 p.m. - Texans punt on fourth down to the Colts from the 29. N. Himes brings it to the Colts' 26. T.Y. Hilton makes first catch for 12 yards and a first down.

1:03 p.m. - Colts kick off against the Texans, who have possession first and bring the ball to the Texans 25-yard line.

11:30 a.m. - The roof and window at Lucas Oil Stadium are open Sunday as game temperature is expected to reach the low 60s with no threat of rain.

Picture perfect game day. #Colts vs. #Texans.



T.Y. Hilton is active, making his season debut here at home. He’s out here warming up. So is K Michael Badgley, brought in just this week for Rodrigo Blankenship. pic.twitter.com/3KkHlmF4fc — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

The Colts will have old hands and a new leg available for today's game with the Texans. Receiver T.Y. Hilton is on the active roster for the first time this year. And newly-signed kicker Michael Badgley is replacing the injured Rod Blankenship.

Saturday, the Colts activated Hilton from the Injured Reserve list and elevated Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The team also placed Blankenship on the Injured Reserve list to bring their active roster to 55 players.

Hilton was placed on the team’s IR list on Sept. 2, but was back on the practice field Monday after suffering a neck injury and undergoing surgery.

Badgley was signed to the Colts practice squad on Thursday after Blankenship struggled to kick with a sore hip in the team's overtime loss in Baltimore Monday night.

#Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship is now on IR but he’s still out here today watching (blue sweatpants, grey sweatshirt). Michael Badgley is hanging with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. pic.twitter.com/C03yseF4rr — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

Lucas signed with the Colts and went on the practice squad on Sept. 29. He has played in 49 career games with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in 2016.