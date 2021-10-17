Gas station clerk critically injured in shooting, Lawrence police seek suspect

The shooting happened at a Thortons gas station near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A gas station clerk survived but is in surgery after being shot in the head in Lawrence on Sunday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot the clerk at a Thortons gas station near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue.

Police were called to the scene to investigate around 5:30 a.m.

The clerk was critically wounded in the shooting, and police said the clerk was in surgery.