Lawrence mayor predicts significant cuts to public safety if council budget is passed

Mayor Steve Collier said the budget proposed by the city council would result in 23 public safety personnel losing their jobs by the end of 2022.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — The mayor of Lawrence said significant cuts to public safety could happen if a budget proposal by the city council is approved.

Under the proposed budget, nine police officers, 11 firefighters and three dispatchers could be laid off by the end of 2022.

Mayor Steve Collier said he presented a 2022 balanced budget, but the council recommendation includes a $3.6 million reduction.

Other departments in Lawrence would also see cuts under the current council budget proposal according to the mayor. Mayor Colllier said his 2022 budget includes a 5% raise for all city employees.

Lawrence City Council President Lisa Chavis — who approved a 5% raise for city employees the past two years — told 13News the council has always taken care of public safety workers.

Chavis said the council must be fiscally responsible and keep spending in line with revenue.