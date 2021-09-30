Lawrence police investigating body found at Ray's Trash facility

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating after a body was found at the Ray's Trash facility near 56th Street and Pendleton Pike.
Police said the man's body was discovered by an employee around 9:15 a.m. Thursday as trash was being transferred.
Police said an autopsy will be done to determine and identification and cause of death.
This is a breaking story and more information will be added as details become available.
