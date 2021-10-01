Brinks employee robbed while servicing ATM in Lawrence

Police said the robbery happened at the Chase Bank ATM near 42nd and Franklin Road.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating after a Brinks employee was robbed Friday morning.

Police said the employee was servicing an ATM at the Chase Bank near 42nd and Franklin Road.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Police said two men approached the employee and demanded money.

Police confirmed at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Police are working on a description of the two men involved in the robbery.