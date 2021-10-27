First Indianapolis Shake Shack opening Thursday

It will be at the Fashion Mall at Keystone in the food court area.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first Shake Shack in Indianapolis is set to open Thursday.

It will be at the Fashion Mall at Keystone in the food court area. There will be access from inside and outside the mall. It will serve the standard burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes that made the restaurant famous.

The burger chain opened a restaurant in Fishers back in the spring. That location is at 9701 E. 116th St. in the Fishers District. The Fishers Shake Shack will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and then 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.