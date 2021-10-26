Volunteers needed to pack 50,000 meals on Black Friday for area food shelters

The event will be held at The Sycamore at Mallow Run in Bargersville.

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers are needed to help with Pack Away Hunger's 9th annual "Pack Friday" event on Nov. 26.

Volunteers will pack 50,000 Nutri-Plenty® Meals to then be distributed to local food pantries. The meals use a blend of rice, soy, vegetables, vitamins and minerals.

“After a virtual event in 2020, we are so excited to return to an in-person packing experience,” shared Pack Away Hunger Executive Director, Abigail Harlan. “Our community is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and this event gives volunteers a fun, hands-on way to provide relief for people who continue to suffer from food insecurity.”

"Pack Friday" volunteers can choose from two shifts on Friday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be done by clicking here.