Indiana fugitive arrested in Utah

Jody Russell Trapp, who was charged with money laundering and wire fraud in 2012, was living in Utah under the assumed name of Abram Hochstelter.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Marshals arrested an Indiana man in Utah Monday, who was previously charged with money laundering and wire fraud in 2012.

Deputies said Jody Russell Trapp was living in Orem, Utah, under the assumed name of Abram Hochstelter and working as an electrician for Chipping Electric. He left Indiana prior to pleading guilty in 2013.

According to deputies, Trapp cofounded Treasure Finders, a free, local app that combines geocaching with scavenger hunts, and was widely known as "Admiral Abram the pirate," where he often dressed up as part of the scheduled treasure hunts.

“This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain. “I want to especially thank our FBI partners, too, for their continued assistance in the investigation.”

The U.S. Marshals Service took over the case in 2016.

Trapp will be taken back to the Southern District of Indiana to face time for his original crimes.