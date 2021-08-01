Shake Shack expected to open at Fashion Mall late 2021

It's the fourth planned Indianapolis-area location, though none of the previously announced restaurants have opened.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is set to get its third Shake Shack restaurant in 2021 with a restaurant opening at the Fashion Mall at Keystone. The newly announced restaurant will be the fourth in the Indianapolis area, with other locations previously announced for Indianapolis International Airport, Fishers District, and on Mass Ave. in downtown Indy.

According to a communications rep with the restaurant, the new location will be built in the mall's food court with accessibility from both inside and outside the mall. It will serve the standard burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes that made the restaurant famous.

None of the previously announced locations have opened for business. The Indianapolis Airport Authority first confirmed the addition of the restaurant in March of 2019.

The Fishers location was initially expected to open in late 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its debut.