Shake Shack coming to downtown Indy

The restaurant, which already has two other central Indiana locations in the works, is expected to open in spring of 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake Shack is continuing its expansion into central Indiana with a location planned for downtown Indianapolis, set to open next spring.

Developer Gershman Partners announced the addition Thursday. It will go inside the Ardmore, a residential and retail property located at 231 N. Pennsylvania St., just at the edge of the popular Mass Ave. Arts District.

The property will house 131 units in more than 120,000 square feet of residential space in addition to 20,000 square feet of retail space. Shake Shack is expected to take up around 3,500 square feet of the retail space on the ground level, underneath the apartments. It's currently still under construction, but plans to be move-in ready next month.

It's the third location Shake Shack has announced in the Indianapolis area. The two others are planned for inside Indianapolis International Airport and in Fishers.