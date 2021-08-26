Madison County Sheriff's Office rescues injured dog

Lt. John Owen found the dog north of Elwood while patrolling.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A dog found in Madison County is on the road to recovery, thanks to generous efforts from a lieutenant in the sheriff's office.

Lt. John Owen was patrolling north of Elwood when a severely malnourished and injured dog walked out of the tall grass and up to his car. According to a Facebook post from the department, the dog was dehydrated and had injuries all over — possibly from a coyote attack.

When Lt. Owen opened the car door to give the pup some water, the dog jumped in. Owen took the dog to Alexandria Animal Hospital, where they found the dog had multiple deep tissue wounds and a fever.

The dog is now being cared for by volunteers at Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society, where Owen also made a donation to help pay for the dog's medical care. To donate to the shelter, visit their Facebook page.

