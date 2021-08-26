Madison County Sheriff's Office rescues injured dog

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A dog found in Madison County is on the road to recovery, thanks to generous efforts from a lieutenant in the sheriff's office.
Lt. John Owen was patrolling north of Elwood when a severely malnourished and injured dog walked out of the tall grass and up to his car. According to a Facebook post from the department, the dog was dehydrated and had injuries all over — possibly from a coyote attack.
When Lt. Owen opened the car door to give the pup some water, the dog jumped in. Owen took the dog to Alexandria Animal Hospital, where they found the dog had multiple deep tissue wounds and a fever.
The dog is now being cared for by volunteers at Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society, where Owen also made a donation to help pay for the dog's medical care. To donate to the shelter, visit their Facebook page.
What other people are reading:
- 'I was not going to let her death be forgotten' | IMPD officer tends to memorial for woman killed in west side crash 20 years ago
- Small plane makes emergency landing in Fishers
- Victims question why man charged in Indianapolis funeral home shooting was allowed to bond out
- It's hot outside - time for a refresher on Indy's pet laws
- PHOTOS: Strong storms rip through central Indiana
- Girl born on Afghanistan evacuation flight named after plane's call sign
- Marion County Sheriff's Office looking to fill more than 100 jobs