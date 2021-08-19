x
Pit bull found abandoned in hotel room on Indy's east side

Animal Control officers believed the puppy was in the room for about two days without food and water.
Credit: IMPD
According to a series of tweets, IMPD officers were called to an east side hotel to serve a warrant after a pit bull was left in a hotel room.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers helped rescue a pit bull Wednesday afternoon after he was found in a hotel room on the city's east side.

Alexa Green, chief communications officer for IMPD, rode alongside Officer Marco Zaragoza Aug. 18 to tweet about what goes on during officers' shifts.

On his second call of the day, just before 1 p.m. Animal Control requested IMPD assistance in serving a warrant at the Days Inn on Post Road near 21st Street on the city's east side. 

IMPD said a hotel guest left a pit bull in their room. Animal Control officers believed the puppy was in the room for about two days without food and water.

IMPD said if nobody claims the "SUPER sweet" pit bull, he will be up for adoption in four days through Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Click here to see a list of dogs and cats available for adoption through IACS.

