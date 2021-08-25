Marion County Sheriff's Office looking to fill more than 100 jobs

No experience is required, and those who are hired start right away.

INDIANAPOLIS — A torrential downpour threw a wrench in a lot of outdoor plans on Wednesday, but for about an hour, job applicants were still able to check out a job fair hosted by the Marion County Sherriff's Office.

"Basically, we're looking to fill over a hundred jobs focused on detention deputies and 911 dispatchers for the new justice center," said Sergeant of the Marion County Sheriff's Office Duncan Flagg.

But like many industries, the sheriff's office is already short-staffed.

"We are short staffed pretty much everywhere," Sgt. Flagg said.

They're looking to recruit people from all walks of life, and Flagg said they've been going to recruitment events throughout the city.

"We'll train you, so you don't have to have experience," Flagg said. "We look for high school diplomas or GEDs."

And there are incentives.

"Paid training, paid time off, health care and pension," Flagg said.

Applicants who are selected wouldn't have to wait too long to begin.

"We actually start people right away. So, if somebody fills out an application, we’ll get them through the background phase now and then transition them to CJC," said Flagg.