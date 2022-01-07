Bon Jovi announces April tour stop in Indianapolis

Tickets to the April 19 show go on sale Friday, Jan. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis.

The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, and will hit a total of 15 cities before wrapping up the month-long tour on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

It's official! We'll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour.

For the last two years, the band has spent much of its time recording and releasing new music, along with doing livestream performances and launching Bon Jovi radio, a streaming channel dedicated to the band.

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

