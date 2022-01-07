Bon Jovi announces April tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis.
The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
The tour kicks off April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, and will hit a total of 15 cities before wrapping up the month-long tour on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.
For the last two years, the band has spent much of its time recording and releasing new music, along with doing livestream performances and launching Bon Jovi radio, a streaming channel dedicated to the band.
"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi.
Fans should visit bonjovi.com for more information on ticket and VIP offerings. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
