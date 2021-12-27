$20.22 tickets available for more than 20 shows at Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS — Concert fans can purchase discounted tickets to upcoming shows in downtown Indianapolis.
The Old National Centre is offering tickets to select shows for $20.22 — a nod to the new year. Use the code "NEWYEAR" when prompted to redeem the offer. The offer is valid through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last for each show.
$20.22 tickets are available at the following shows:
- Motion City Soundtrack – Wednesday, Jan. 5
- Circa Survive – Wednesday, Jan. 12
- Ryan Hurd – Sunday, Jan. 16
- Jeff Rosenstock – Friday, Jan. 21
- Brian Fallon – Saturday, Jan. 22
- Cleopatrick – Sunday, Jan. 23
- Dancing with the Stars Live! – Saturday, Jan. 29
- Wale – Sunday, Jan. 30
- Bryce Vine – Thursday, Feb. 3
- Hippie Sabotage – Saturday, Feb. 5
- Theory of a Deadman – Friday, Feb. 11
- Two Friends – Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Kip Moore – Thursday, Feb. 24
- Trolls Live! – Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27
- Lil Tecca – Sunday, Feb. 27
- Daughtry – Saturday, March 5
- The Midnight – Tuesday, March 15
- Darius Rucker – Saturday, March 19
- Johnnyswim – Saturday, March 26
- Chris Lane – Saturday, April 2
- Todrick Hall – Thursday, April 7
- Kaleo – Saturday, April 9
- Gary Allan – Friday, April 15
- Teddy Swims – Sunday, April 17
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
