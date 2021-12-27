x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

$20.22 tickets available for more than 20 shows at Old National Centre

The offer is valid through Sunday, Jan. 2 or while supplies last for each show.
Credit: AP
Singer Darius Rucker takes part in a concert before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

INDIANAPOLIS — Concert fans can purchase discounted tickets to upcoming shows in downtown Indianapolis.

The Old National Centre is offering tickets to select shows for $20.22 — a nod to the new year. Use the code "NEWYEAR" when prompted to redeem the offer. The offer is valid through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last for each show.

$20.22 tickets are available at the following shows:

  • Motion City Soundtrack – Wednesday, Jan. 5
  • Circa Survive – Wednesday, Jan. 12
  • Ryan Hurd – Sunday, Jan. 16
  • Jeff Rosenstock – Friday, Jan. 21
  • Brian Fallon – Saturday, Jan. 22
  • Cleopatrick – Sunday, Jan. 23
  • Dancing with the Stars Live! – Saturday, Jan. 29
  • Wale – Sunday, Jan. 30
  • Bryce Vine – Thursday, Feb. 3
  • Hippie Sabotage – Saturday, Feb. 5
  • Theory of a Deadman – Friday, Feb. 11
  • Two Friends – Tuesday, Feb. 22
  • Kip Moore – Thursday, Feb. 24
  • Trolls Live! – Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27
  • Lil Tecca – Sunday, Feb. 27
  • Daughtry – Saturday, March 5
  • The Midnight – Tuesday, March 15
  • Darius Rucker – Saturday, March 19
  • Johnnyswim – Saturday, March 26
  • Chris Lane – Saturday, April 2
  • Todrick Hall – Thursday, April 7
  • Kaleo – Saturday, April 9
  • Gary Allan – Friday, April 15
  • Teddy Swims – Sunday, April 17

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Deaf Baby Hears Mom and Dad For the First Time