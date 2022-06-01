Hoosiers, Colts owner Jim Irsay donate to Kentucky tornado survivor

Andrew and his wife Charity were badly injured after the tornado hit their home. Their 5-month-old son Chase was killed.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Hoosiers are still doing their part to help victims of the Kentucky tornado.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office along with Larry Ralph, owner of American Basement Solutions, and Cory Baker of Porch Time LLC, traveled to Bremen, Kentucky and delivered a $20,000 check to the Andrew Oglesby family.

The funds came from donations made by people in Morgan County and Colts owner Jim Irsay.

"It was a very emotional experience," said Morgan County Sheriff's Office Warrant Officer Tim Coryell. "We were very humbled to do the presentation of the generous donation of this community and Mr. Irsay to this very deserving family that has lost everything, including their baby son. No amount of money can ever replace that loss."

The check presentation was made at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. That is where Andrew and his wife Charity were airlifted after the tornado hit their home. Their 5-month-old son, Chase, was killed.

Andrew suffered a broken neck, broken ribs, a broken jaw, and his mouth is wired shut. His wife is on a ventilator with a crushed spinal cord. She will soon be flown to an Atlanta, Georgia, hospital for neurological treatment.