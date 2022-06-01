Eagles to land in Indy for March concert

Tickets for the "Hotel California" tour stop March 22, 2022 go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles announced Thursday that they have extended their "Hotel California" 2022 tour and added a series of Midwest stops that includes Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The touring group of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will perform the songs from the iconic '70s album in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the newly added dates for the tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Presales are available starting Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages also go on sale Jan. 14 and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

The Eagles have performed more than 30 sold-out shows in 15 major U.S. arenas, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and three concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles.