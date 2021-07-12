Alabama, Martina McBride bringing country music to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in January

The band's rescheduled 50th anniversary tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country rock band Alabama and country music star Martina McBride will be in Indianapolis in January.

The band's rescheduled 50th anniversary tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Alabama, comprised of Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and has had 43 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Country charts, including "Dixieland Delight," "Song of the South" and "Tennessee River."

McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date. The 14-time Grammy nominee has had six songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts, including "A Broken Wing," "This One's for the Girls" and "Wild Angels."