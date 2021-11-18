Christian band MercyMe reschedules upcoming Indianapolis concert to February 2022 due to positive COVID-19 cases

The concert, originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — MercyMe has rescheduled its upcoming tour stop in Indianapolis.

The contemporary Christian band was originally scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 21, but the show has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Last week, MercyMe postponed seven shows scheduled between Nov.12-21 due to several people on the tour testing positive for COVID-19.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with opening act Micah Tyler.

Tickets purchased for the previous show date will be valid for the Feb. 22 show. A 30-day refund window is now open, which allows fans who cannot attend the newly-rescheduled date to return tickets where they bought them.

Important announcement from team MercyMe:

The following shows have been postponed and will be rescheduled:

11/12 - Fort Wayne, IN

11/13 - Cincinnati, OH

11/14 - Nashville, TN

11/18 - Greenville, SC

11/19 - Norfolk, VA

11/20 - Pittsburgh, PA

11/21 - Indianapolis, IN pic.twitter.com/bBPJpW4gcE — MercyMe (@mercyme) November 12, 2021

The Grammy-nominated band has won eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including Song of the Year for "I Can Only Imagine" and "Word of God Speak." The former was made into a 2018 film based on the life of front man Bart Millard, who wrote "I Can Only Imagine" after his father died.

