Family of Indianapolis mother killed in 2018 still searching for answers

Monica Pirtle was sitting in a car near her home when she was shot to death in July 2018. Police say her case has gone cold.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis mother murdered in 2018 is bringing attention to the case again, hoping for answers.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from July 2021.)

Monica Pirtle, a mother of three, was shot and killed outside her east Indianapolis home on July 16, 2018, a day before her 36th birthday. The shooting happened while Pirtle and her boyfriend sat in a car on Crabtree Court, near East 42nd Street and German Church Road.

With no information coming in from the community, police say the case has gone cold.

Pirtle's family remains hopeful.

"My daughter, she was a loving daughter, she was a fun daughter, she was an awesome mother. She deserves justice for her life," said Pamela Wooden. "We just ask you please come forward and tell us the whole truth so we can get justice and closure for her life."

Family and friends have gathered for a vigil each year since Pirtle's murder. Last July, Wooden told 13News, "We feel like justice is coming soon. We know that God is going to answer our prayers."

Shortly after the shooting that claimed Pirtle's life, her daughter told 13News she heard the gunshots. She also doesn't believe her mother was the target of the shooting.

"Somebody could have set them up because my mom, she doesn't hurt a fly. She doesn't hurt nobody. She don't bother nobody," Javiona Pirtle said in July 2018.