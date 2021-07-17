Family, friends hold vigil in Indianapolis park for victim of unsolved 2018 murder

Friday marked 3 years since Monica Pirtle's death.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends gathered Saturday at Greene Park for a prayer vigil and balloon release for the victim of an unsolved murder.

Friday marked 3 years since Monica Pirtle's death. Saturday would have been her 39th birthday.

Her mother says even though the case isn't solved, they still feel hopeful.

"We feel like justice is coming soon. We know that God is going to answer our prayers," she said.

Pirtle was a mom of three. She was shot and killed while sitting in her car outside her home three years ago.