Andrea Bocelli to perform with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in the Hoosier state for the first time, alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in December.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is honored and thrilled to perform with Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated artists of our time,” said Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Chief Executive Officer James Johnson. “We are grateful for this opportunity to unite the incomparable talents of Mr. Bocelli and the ISO to bring this remarkable event to the central Indiana community."

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the public on Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

The concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s album "Believe," along with crossover hits, love songs and music in honor of the holiday season.

“It is an honor to welcome Andrea Bocelli to our world-class venue in this global city for the very first time and watching him perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, one of the nation’s best, will be an unforgettable experience for our guests,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer Rick Fuson.

Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets on April 4 at 10 a.m. ET at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. ET.