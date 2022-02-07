Boy band Why Don't We to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Boy band Why Don't We is going on a nationwide tour, with a stop planned in Indianapolis this summer.

The Los Angeles quintet, made up of Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron, will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, July 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Special guests The Aces ("Stuck") and JVKE ("Upside Down") will open each show on the 44-city tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

Why Don't We has released two studio albums and six EPs, with three of the band's songs reaching the top 25 of the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Airplay chart: "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," "What Am I" and "8 Letters."

The band won a Teen Choice Award in 2019 for choice music group.