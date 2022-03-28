Country singer Lee Brice to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer Lee Brice is bringing his "Label Me Proud" tour to Indianapolis this summer.

The Grammy-nominated artist will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, Sept. 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Country singers Michael Ray ("Whiskey and Rain," "Think a Little Less") and Jackson Dean ("Don't Come Lookin'") will open the Indianapolis show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets, including special VIP experience packages where fans can meet Brice and Ray, will be available through Brice's fan club Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

"Can't wait to be back in all these places I've grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y'all this summer!" Brice said in a news release.

A three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, Brice has had eight songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "I Don't Dance," "I Hope You're Happy Now" (with Carly Peace) and "I Drive Your Truck."