Rick Springfield, Kings of Chaos to headline Carb Day concert at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield and rock group Kings of Chaos will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The concert will mark the return of live music at IMS on Carb Day after two years of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Funk and R&B bank Morris Day and the Time will open the concert, followed by Springfield and Kings of Chaos.

The show begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 on the Miller Lite Stage inside turn 3 at IMS, a new location for 2022.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY (4639) or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

General admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert pit tickets are available for $50, and a very limited number of VIP platform tickets are available for $250. Those tickets include concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck tickets include admission tot he concert and on-track activities on March 27 at IMS. That includes the final practices for the 106th Indianapolis 500.

IMS said ticket prices will increase as the concert approaches.

"It will be fantastic to see fans enjoying live music on Miller Lite Carb Day for the first time since 2019," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. "As everyone comes back home again to IMS this May, Kings of Chaos, Rick Springfield, and Morris Day and the Time will shift Race Weekend into top gear by performing hit after hit at one of the biggest parties of the year in the Midwest."

Springfield, 72, has sold 25 million albums and tallied 17 U.S. top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl," "An Affair of the Heart," and "Human Touch."