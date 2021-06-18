Live Storm Blog: Tornado warning in effect for Jay County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is under a risk for severe weather Thursday evening with heavy rains, damaging winds and even a possible chance for a tornado. A Flash Flood Watch is also issued for parts of central Indiana until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Stay weather aware with 13News, the WTHR app and here at WTHR.com.
4:05 p.m. - A tornado was spotted near Trinity in Jay County. It's moving into Ohio.
4 p.m. - A tornado warning is now in effect for Jay County until 4:30 p.m.
3:51 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Winchester and Union City areas will continue until 4 p.m.
3:40 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Muncie and Winchester areas continues until 4 p.m.
3:32 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties until 4 p.m.
3:30 p.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties until 4:15 p.m.
3:16 p.m. - A severe storm is moving into Grant County and could have some rotation.
2:59 p.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wabash, Grant, Huntington and Miami counties is in effect until 3:30 p.m.
2:57 p.m. - A Flash Flood Watch was issued for parts of central Indiana through 10 a.m. Saturday.
2:49 p.m. - 13News Meteorologist Sean Ash says a storm near Peru is showing some rotation.
2:30 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm is moving into Miami County.
2:23 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms are moving out of White county and Cass county and moving into Carroll and Miami counties.