Live Storm Blog: Tornado warning in effect for Jay County

The severe weather could bring heavy rains, damaging winds and even a possible chance for a tornado.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is under a risk for severe weather Thursday evening with heavy rains, damaging winds and even a possible chance for a tornado. A Flash Flood Watch is also issued for parts of central Indiana until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

4:05 p.m. - A tornado was spotted near Trinity in Jay County. It's moving into Ohio.

Radar and spotter confirmed large tornado near Trinity in Jay County...moving southeast into Ohio over next 15 minutes #13weather pic.twitter.com/P27dDSJWhS — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) June 18, 2021

4 p.m. - A tornado warning is now in effect for Jay County until 4:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning for NE Jay County until 4:30 PM for radar indicated rotation #13weather pic.twitter.com/ns8dHNI5AZ — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) June 18, 2021

3:51 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Winchester and Union City areas will continue until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Winchester IN, Union City IN, Union City OH until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0gDJsy9D0X — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 18, 2021

3:40 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Muncie and Winchester areas continues until 4 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Muncie IN, Winchester IN, Union City IN until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LbXldUhY5a — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 18, 2021

3:32 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties until 4 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties until 4:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells until 4:15pm. Winds of 70 mph with damaging hail of 1.25 possible@wthrcom #13weather #INwx pic.twitter.com/2NKjZGXTIl — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) June 18, 2021

3:16 p.m. - A severe storm is moving into Grant County and could have some rotation.

This severe storm moving into Grant county looks to be rotating. Heavy rain, lightning and winds of 70+ likely. Stay tuned and seek shelter. @wthrcom #13weather #INwx pic.twitter.com/7i6syLd6x8 — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) June 18, 2021

2:59 p.m. - A severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wabash, Grant, Huntington and Miami counties is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

⚠️ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Grant, Miami counties until 3:30pm. Wind/hail threat with possible rotation. #inwx pic.twitter.com/JcHtYf2VaG — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) June 18, 2021

2:57 p.m. - A Flash Flood Watch was issued for parts of central Indiana through 10 a.m. Saturday.

2:49 p.m. - 13News Meteorologist Sean Ash says a storm near Peru is showing some rotation.

Storm near Peru showing some rotation and moving into an area favorable for it. #13weather pic.twitter.com/wXcCY7uRek — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) June 18, 2021

2:30 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm is moving into Miami County.

Very strong thunderstorm moving east into Miami county with hail over 1" possible. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds likely.@wthrcom #13weather #INwx pic.twitter.com/6qZhiCYRpa — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) June 18, 2021

2:23 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms are moving out of White county and Cass county and moving into Carroll and Miami counties.

Strong thunderstorms are moving east-southeast around 35mph, moving out of White county and Cass county and moving into Carroll and Miami counties. Hail size of 0.75" possible with heavy downpours and gusts around 40mph.@wthrcom #13weather #INwx pic.twitter.com/W1UmN6ywFT — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) June 18, 2021